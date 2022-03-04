2018 Audi Q3

$41,200 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 7 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8641613

8641613 Stock #: U42024

U42024 VIN: WA1JCCFS5JR027496

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # U42024

Mileage 82,749 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.