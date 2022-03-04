$41,200+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-596-1006
2018 Audi Q3
2.0T Progressiv WINTER TIRES
Location
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
613-596-1006
$41,200
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8641613
- Stock #: U42024
- VIN: WA1JCCFS5JR027496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U42024
- Mileage 82,749 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, FULLY LOADED, DRIVES LIKE NEW, IN SHOWROOM CONDITION COMES WITH WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! Come see this used Audi Q3 before it's gone! Get FANTASTIC FINANCING on this preowned Audi. This is a very rare trade in and it'll be gone fast! Panoramic Sunroof Navigation System Bluetooth with Voice Command Back Up Camera Heated Seats Leather Interior Keyless Entry Push Start Ignition Winter Tires on Rims Power Seats Dual Climate Control And So Much More! As mentioned before, its be GONE FAST! Call us at 613 - 596 -1006 now!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.