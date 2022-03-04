Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q3

82,749 KM

Details Description

$41,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,200

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv WINTER TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q3

2.0T Progressiv WINTER TIRES

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

  1. 8641613
  2. 8641613
  3. 8641613
  4. 8641613
  5. 8641613
  6. 8641613
  7. 8641613
  8. 8641613
  9. 8641613
  10. 8641613
  11. 8641613
  12. 8641613
  13. 8641613
Contact Seller

$41,200

+ taxes & licensing

82,749KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8641613
  • Stock #: U42024
  • VIN: WA1JCCFS5JR027496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U42024
  • Mileage 82,749 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, FULLY LOADED, DRIVES LIKE NEW, IN SHOWROOM CONDITION COMES WITH WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! Come see this used Audi Q3 before it's gone! Get FANTASTIC FINANCING on this preowned Audi. This is a very rare trade in and it'll be gone fast! Panoramic Sunroof Navigation System Bluetooth with Voice Command Back Up Camera Heated Seats Leather Interior Keyless Entry Push Start Ignition Winter Tires on Rims Power Seats Dual Climate Control And So Much More! As mentioned before, its be GONE FAST! Call us at 613 - 596 -1006 now!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Pr...
 82,749 KM
$41,200 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 51,535 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 69,933 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory