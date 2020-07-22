Menu
2018 Audi Q5

63,051 KM

Details

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

Technik S-LINE Technik

Technik S-LINE Technik

Location

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

+ taxes & licensing

63,051KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5546130
  • Stock #: A8010
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY7J2025220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A8010
  • Mileage 63,051 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED 2018 AUDI TECHNIK S-LINE IN SUPERB CONDITION , MORE DETAILS COMING SOON.Global Auto Sales offers: FINANCE through major banks and private lenders ensuring loans for good, bad, and no credit; BILINGUAL sales team; *******CARPROOF history, extended WARRANTIES, WINTER TIRES/RIMS PACKAGES AVAILABLE ******* and more on and on all listed vehicles; please email us at: sales@globalautosales.ca COME SEE AND TEST-DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY during our business hours All vehicles are sold certified & E-tested Le Certificat de Verification MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC is also included for Quebec residents... Our fully licensed SERVICE CENTER offers Expert Mechanical Services to all IMPORT and domestic Vehicles at very affordable prices.PS.COMPETITIVE PRICING GUARANTEED . WE RECEIVE CARS DAILY. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information , we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealership .

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

