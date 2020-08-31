2018 Audi Q5

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Finished in Manhattan Grey on black heated leather and very well equipped . S-Line, navigation Pkg, panoramic sunroof, Premium 20' alloys, heated seats, power liftgate, rear view camera, alloy wheels, tinted glass, dual/rear climate control, full power group incl power seats, paddle shift, automatic Bi-Xenon headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, electric parking brake, homelink, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Q5 is extremely well equipped! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 quattro, awd, 4wd
