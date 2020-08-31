Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

71,838 KM

Details Description Features

$38,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,977

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV S-LINE | CONV PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV S-LINE | CONV PKG

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 5782842
  2. 5782842
  3. 5782842
  4. 5782842
  5. 5782842
  6. 5782842
  7. 5782842
  8. 5782842
  9. 5782842
  10. 5782842
  11. 5782842
  12. 5782842
  13. 5782842
  14. 5782842
  15. 5782842
  16. 5782842
  17. 5782842
  18. 5782842
  19. 5782842
  20. 5782842
  21. 5782842
  22. 5782842
  23. 5782842
  24. 5782842
  25. 5782842
  26. 5782842
  27. 5782842
  28. 5782842
  29. 5782842
  30. 5782842
  31. 5782842
  32. 5782842
  33. 5782842
  34. 5782842
  35. 5782842
  36. 5782842
  37. 5782842
  38. 5782842
  39. 5782842
  40. 5782842
  41. 5782842
  42. 5782842
  43. 5782842
  44. 5782842
  45. 5782842
  46. 5782842
  47. 5782842
  48. 5782842
  49. 5782842
  50. 5782842
Contact Seller

$38,977

+ taxes & licensing

71,838KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5782842
  • Stock #: 200578
  • VIN: WA1ENAFY7J2020126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200578
  • Mileage 71,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Manhattan Grey on black heated leather and very well equipped . S-Line, navigation Pkg, panoramic sunroof, Premium 20' alloys, heated seats, power liftgate, rear view camera, alloy wheels, tinted glass, dual/rear climate control, full power group incl power seats, paddle shift, automatic Bi-Xenon headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, electric parking brake, homelink, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Q5 is extremely well equipped! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 quattro, awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2016 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 74,720 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SLT BI...
 94,315 KM
$24,216 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 96,883 KM
$13,856 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory