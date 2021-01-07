Menu
2018 Audi Q5

32,692 KM

Details Description Features

$41,726

+ tax & licensing
$41,726

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV S-LINE | NAVI | PANO ROOF

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV S-LINE | NAVI | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$41,726

+ taxes & licensing

32,692KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6475129
  Stock #: 210048
  VIN: WA1ENAFY2J2203076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 32,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning Quattro S-LINE finished in Manhattan Grey on black heated leather with super low KMS! S-Line Sport Package including navigation, driver memory system, Audi pre sense, front and rear park assist sensors, panoramic sunroof, black headliner, Premium 20 alloys, SPORT heated seats and steering, power liftgate, rear view camera, tinted glass, tri-zone climate control, full power group incl power seats, paddle shift, automatic Bi-Xenon headlamps, Bluetooth, electric parking brake, universal garage door opener, auto-dimming rear view mirror with electronic compass, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Q5 is extremely well equipped! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 quattro, awd, 4wd, Progressive

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

