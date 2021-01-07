2018 Audi Q5

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Stunning Quattro S-LINE finished in Manhattan Grey on black heated leather with super low KMS! S-Line Sport Package including navigation, driver memory system, Audi pre sense, front and rear park assist sensors, panoramic sunroof, black headliner, Premium 20 alloys, SPORT heated seats and steering, power liftgate, rear view camera, tinted glass, tri-zone climate control, full power group incl power seats, paddle shift, automatic Bi-Xenon headlamps, Bluetooth, electric parking brake, universal garage door opener, auto-dimming rear view mirror with electronic compass, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Q5 is extremely well equipped! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 quattro, awd, 4wd, Progressive
