2018 Audi Q5

43,338 KM

Details Description Features

$34,956

+ tax & licensing
$34,956

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

SUPER LOW KMS | CONVENIENCE PKG | MEMORY SEATS | R

2018 Audi Q5

SUPER LOW KMS | CONVENIENCE PKG | MEMORY SEATS | R

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$34,956

+ taxes & licensing

43,338KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6730031
  • Stock #: 210238
  • VIN: WA1ANAFY9J2119772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210238
  • Mileage 43,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, low KMS and very well equipped Quattro Q5 with black leather interior, driver memory system, front & rear park assist sensors, rear view camera, heated seats & steering, power liftgate, 18'' alloy wheels, Audi drive select, tinted glass, tri-zone climate control, full power group incl power seats, automatic headlamps, Bluetooth, push button start, electric parking brake, hill decent control, roof rails, heated exterior mirrors, traction control and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Q5 is extremely well equipped! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 quattro, awd, 4wd, KOMFORT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

