2018 Audi Q5

$34,956 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 3 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6730031

6730031 Stock #: 210238

210238 VIN: WA1ANAFY9J2119772

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210238

Mileage 43,338 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Curb Side Mirrors Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.