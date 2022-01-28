Menu
2018 Audi Q5

34,021 KM

Details

$34,000

+ tax & licensing
$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Quattro

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Premium Quattro

Location

AutoAgents

88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1

613-909-3884

$34,000

+ taxes & licensing

34,021KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8256750
  • Stock #: AA444
  VIN: WA1ANAFY4J2118562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA444
  • Mileage 34,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.
Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.io
AutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 
2021 Faces Dealership of the year
www.AutoAgents.io

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

88 Spadina Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Y 2C1

613-909-3884

