2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Technik LEATHER PANO ROOF NAVI BANG & OLUF
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
- Listing ID: 8547974
- Stock #: 015501
- VIN: WA1FNAFY9J2015501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,065 KM
Vehicle Description
The Audi Q5 represents the perfect blend of versatility, room for 5 passengers, luxury, incredible Quattro all wheel drive handling and drive!! Finished in Abis White with contrasting black leather seating surfaces, Audi virtual cockpit, power folding mirrors, 2 stage driver's seat memory, Bang and Olufsen sound system, Audi side assist, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, proximity key, push start button, SiriusXM radio, paddle shifters, sport seats, thigh extensions, tri-zone climate control, Adui drive select, speed warning, parking aid, efficiency assist, Audi pre sense, rain sensors, panoramic roof, 20 alloys, homelink, heated and cooled front cup holder, wireless streaming audio, headlamp washers all compliment this stunning and top of the line 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Technik. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 41 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
