Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

81,065 KM

Details Description Features

$41,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,600

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik LEATHER PANO ROOF NAVI BANG & OLUF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik LEATHER PANO ROOF NAVI BANG & OLUF

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 8547974
  2. 8547974
  3. 8547974
  4. 8547974
  5. 8547974
  6. 8547974
  7. 8547974
  8. 8547974
  9. 8547974
  10. 8547974
  11. 8547974
  12. 8547974
  13. 8547974
  14. 8547974
  15. 8547974
  16. 8547974
  17. 8547974
  18. 8547974
  19. 8547974
  20. 8547974
  21. 8547974
  22. 8547974
  23. 8547974
  24. 8547974
  25. 8547974
Contact Seller

$41,600

+ taxes & licensing

81,065KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8547974
  • Stock #: 015501
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY9J2015501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,065 KM

Vehicle Description

The Audi Q5 represents the perfect blend of versatility, room for 5 passengers, luxury, incredible Quattro all wheel drive handling and drive!! Finished in Abis White with contrasting black leather seating surfaces, Audi virtual cockpit, power folding mirrors, 2 stage driver's seat memory, Bang and Olufsen sound system, Audi side assist, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, proximity key, push start button, SiriusXM radio, paddle shifters, sport seats, thigh extensions, tri-zone climate control, Adui drive select, speed warning, parking aid, efficiency assist, Audi pre sense, rain sensors, panoramic roof, 20 alloys, homelink, heated and cooled front cup holder, wireless streaming audio, headlamp washers all compliment this stunning and top of the line 2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Technik. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 41 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 26,947 KM
$36,450 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 81,065 KM
$41,600 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 46,883 KM
$35,950 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory