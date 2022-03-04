2018 Audi Q5

$41,600 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 0 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8547974

8547974 Stock #: 015501

015501 VIN: WA1FNAFY9J2015501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,065 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer tilt steering Navigation System Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Seating Leather Interior Convenience Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.