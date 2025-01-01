$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi RS 3
Sedan 2.5 TFSI quattro S tronic
2018 Audi RS 3
Sedan 2.5 TFSI quattro S tronic
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,000KM
VIN WUABWGFF5J1903156
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Assist!
Take one look at this Audi RS 3, from its large front air intakes to the massive tailpipes, and you know its ready to rock. This 2018 Audi RS 3 Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Audi RS 3 exudes Audi heritage with a dynamic body and sport performance to match it. With styling this dynamic, a vehicle has to have the performance to match it. This RS 3 clearly does. Uncompromised from the first burst of acceleration, this Audi is never short on power, even if it is a bit smaller in stature. Every time you take a seat in this sport sedan, youre surrounded by the epitome of high-performance luxury. This low mileage sedan has just 62,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RS 3 Sedan's trim level is 2.5 TFSI quattro S tronic. This RS 3 offers the ultimate in luxury, technology, and performance. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bang & Olufsen 14-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot assist, LED auto-leveling headlights, aluminum wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2018 Audi RS 3