Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Audi S4 Progressiv for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Audi S4

133,808 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi S4

Progressiv

Watch This Vehicle
13491068

2018 Audi S4

Progressiv

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1768924597455
  2. 1768924597977
  3. 1768924598378
  4. 1768924598852
  5. 1768924599259
  6. 1768924598
  7. 1768924600140
  8. 1768924600536
  9. 1768924599
  10. 1768924600936
  11. 1768924601346
  12. 1768924601
  13. 1768924600
  14. 1768924602527
  15. 1768924602918
  16. 1768924603321
  17. 1768924602
  18. 1768924604121
  19. 1768924601
  20. 1768924602
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,808KM
Good Condition
VIN WAUB4AF47JA034796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,808 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2014 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Honda Accord EX-L 188,612 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CREW CAB LT W/Z71 PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CREW CAB LT W/Z71 PACKAGE 166,445 KM $25,477 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury 48,535 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2018 Audi S4