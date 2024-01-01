$37,500+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 2 Series
M240i xDrive Coupe PRESTINE 2018 M240I COUPE, XDRIVE, ULTRA LOW KM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,852KM
VIN WBA2J7C53JVD60762
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 25-0038A
- Mileage 39,852 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER
Compare at $38625 - Myers Cadillac is just $37500!
JUST IN - ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER PRETINE 2018 M240XI XDRIVE- LEATHER, SUNROOF, PUSH TO START, INLINE 6 TURBO, ULTRA LOW KM, MATURE OWNER, A MUST SEE. UNMOLESTED, NEVER MODIFIED, YOU WANT THIS M2401 TRUST US
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Tracker System
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Exterior
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
2.81 Axle Ratio
52 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.0L I-6 DOHC 24V Twin Power Turbo Tech
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite radio pre-wire
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
205w Regular Amplifier
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Additional Features
SPORT PACKAGE
Park Assist
LED Lights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2018 BMW 2 Series