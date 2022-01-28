Menu
2018 BMW 330i

88,063 KM

Details Description

$31,340

+ tax & licensing
$31,340

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 BMW 330i

2018 BMW 330i

xDrive | NEW ARRIVAL | NAVIGATION | 18'' ALLOYS

2018 BMW 330i

xDrive | NEW ARRIVAL | NAVIGATION | 18'' ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$31,340

+ taxes & licensing

88,063KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8241528
  Stock #: 220169
  VIN: WBA8D9C5XJEM32003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 88,063 KM

Vehicle Description

As the ultimate driving machine, this 330i offers exclusive styling, performance, and comfort with 18 alloy wheels, navigation, black leather seating, sunroof, memory seating system, rear camera, heated seats + steering, dual climate control, automatic headlights, rain sensing wipers, and more! vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

