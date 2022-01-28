$31,340+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2018 BMW 330i
xDrive | NEW ARRIVAL | NAVIGATION | 18'' ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$31,340
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8241528
- Stock #: 220169
- VIN: WBA8D9C5XJEM32003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 88,063 KM
Vehicle Description
As the ultimate driving machine, this 330i offers exclusive styling, performance, and comfort with 18 alloy wheels, navigation, black leather seating, sunroof, memory seating system, rear camera, heated seats + steering, dual climate control, automatic headlights, rain sensing wipers, and more! vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.