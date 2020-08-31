Menu
2018 BMW 530i

16,838 KM

Details Description Features

$45,368

+ tax & licensing
$45,368

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 BMW 530i

2018 BMW 530i

M-SPORT X | MASSAGE SEATS | COMFORT PKG | DRIVER A

2018 BMW 530i

M-SPORT X | MASSAGE SEATS | COMFORT PKG | DRIVER A

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$45,368

+ taxes & licensing

16,838KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5782830
  Stock #: 200600
  VIN: WBAJA7C50JG907628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200600
  • Mileage 16,838 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely LOADED and only 16,000 km. 300 HP AWD Turbo. Alpine white/Canberra Leather/ Cove wood accents. Luxury Seating PKG - cooled seat massaging seats, memory seats, Luxury PKG - SensaTec interior, heated and power adj steering wheel, Driver Asst Pkg: heads-Up Display, 360 degree rear-view cam, Parking Assistance, M-Sport Pkg - 19' Double Spokes, Ambiant Air Pkg and upgraded Anthracite Roofliner and sunroof. N avigation, power trunk, paddle shift, Bi-Xenon adaptive headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, front and rear parking sensors, push button start. This 5 Series is immaculate! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of BMWs and we will do everything possible to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http: //www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 xdrive, awd, 4wd.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

