2018 BMW 6 Series

36,209 KM

Details Description

$52,427

+ tax & licensing
$52,427

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 BMW 6 Series

2018 BMW 6 Series

640i Gran Turismo xDrive | ONLY 36K KMS | M SPORT | 20 IN ALLOYS

2018 BMW 6 Series

640i Gran Turismo xDrive | ONLY 36K KMS | M SPORT | 20 IN ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$52,427

+ taxes & licensing

36,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8632601
  • Stock #: 220632
  • VIN: WBAJV6C53JBJ99595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 36,209 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. You won't want to miss this excellent value! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing BMW's rigorous certification process. BMW prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: power front seats, a power rear cargo door, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

