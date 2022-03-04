$52,427+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 6 Series
640i Gran Turismo xDrive | ONLY 36K KMS | M SPORT | 20 IN ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Listing ID: 8632601
- Stock #: 220632
- VIN: WBAJV6C53JBJ99595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 36,209 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. You won't want to miss this excellent value! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing BMW's rigorous certification process. BMW prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: power front seats, a power rear cargo door, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
