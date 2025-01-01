Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 41,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive w/ panoramic sunroof, leather, heated seats & steering, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, keyless entry w/ push start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and fog lights!!

2018 BMW X1

41,031 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW X1

AWD | ONLY 41,000 KMS! | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle
12197284

2018 BMW X1

AWD | ONLY 41,000 KMS! | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,031KM
VIN WBXHT3C34J5F92501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,031 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 41,000 KMS!! All-wheel drive w/ panoramic sunroof, leather, heated seats & steering, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, power seats w/ driver memory, power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, keyless entry w/ push start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and fog lights!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2024 Kia Sportage AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | 17IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Kia Sportage AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | 17IN ALLOYS 14,756 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt PREMIER | LEATHER | CARPLAY | ADAPT. CRUISE | BOSE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Volt PREMIER | LEATHER | CARPLAY | ADAPT. CRUISE | BOSE 153,816 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI GLI 40TH ANNIVERSARY| 228HP | AUTO | ONLY 400 KMS! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI GLI 40TH ANNIVERSARY| 228HP | AUTO | ONLY 400 KMS! 377 KM $33,956 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X1