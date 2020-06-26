+ taxes & licensing
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels!
A compelling premium class crossover available for much less than you would expect. This 2018 BMW X1 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The smallest within the X range, the BMW X1 is a compelling compact city Crossover offering more than you bargained for. As with any BMW, the X1 is a beautifully designed vehicle with high on road capabilities and one of the most well built quality interiors within its class. Big on space for both cargo and passengers, the compact X1 is perfectly comfortable to drive and be driven in. This SUV has 61,750 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our X1's trim level is xDrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle. The smallest in the X range, the BMW X1 comes at us ready and waiting with numerous standard options and features such as full time all wheel drive, automatic start stop engine feature, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch display, leather power seats with memory, remote keyless entry, leather multi-functional steering wheel, push button start, genuine wood and chrome instrument panel inserts, dual zone front climate control, cruise control, BMW assist emergency call feature, rear parking sensors, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.
