Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X1

74,533 KM

Details Description

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X1

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i / M Sport / Clean CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i / M Sport / Clean CARFAX

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

  1. 9772963
  2. 9772963
  3. 9772963
  4. 9772963
  5. 9772963
  6. 9772963
  7. 9772963
  8. 9772963
  9. 9772963
  10. 9772963
  11. 9772963
  12. 9772963
Contact Seller

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,533KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9772963
  • Stock #: L104
  • VIN: WBXHT3C3XJ5L31645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L104
  • Mileage 74,533 KM

Vehicle Description

New listing ! 2018 BMW X1 Xdrive 28i 2.0-liter Twin Power Turbo inline 4-cylinder 228 hp with M sport package, 18-inch Double Spoke Bicolor wheels (Style 570), Sport Automatic transmission, High-gloss roof rails, Sport seats, M sport suspension, M steering wheel, heated steering, heated seats, memory seats, Bluetooth connectivity, moonroof, navigation.

The vehicle listed for sale is currently not physically present on our lot. It will be available for viewing and test driving by appointment only. Please don't hesitate to contact us to schedule an appointment or to obtain additional information about the vehicle. We appreciate your interest.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome. Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2018 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 74,533 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y L...
 27,833 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Acura RDX SH-AW...
 37,633 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory