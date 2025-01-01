$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,000KM
VIN 5UXTR9C57JLD62097
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation!
Rugged and agile, yet sophisticated and sporty, this BMW X3 will alter your expectations of what a premium crossover should be. This 2018 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This X3 has a very distinct personality and driving behavior. It handles and accelerates like a sedan, has the space for 5 adults in its premium upscale interior, and a trunk space big enough for a whole family's load of luggage. Taller, more comfortable and as powerful as always, there is no mistake when opting for this 2018 BMW X3. This SUV has 115,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our X3's trim level is xDrive30i. The compact and capable X3 xDrive30i is a premium SUV that comes standard with a long list of options such as engine start-stop feature, sporty aluminum wheels, power tailgate, a 12 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and external memory control, heated front seats with power adjustable side bolsters, selective service internet access, proximity keyless entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, genuine wood interior inserts, leather upholstered seats, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, forward collision prevention and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Hud.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2018 BMW X3