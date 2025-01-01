Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation!</b><br> <br> Rugged and agile, yet sophisticated and sporty, this BMW X3 will alter your expectations of what a premium crossover should be. This 2018 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This X3 has a very distinct personality and driving behavior. It handles and accelerates like a sedan, has the space for 5 adults in its premium upscale interior, and a trunk space big enough for a whole familys load of luggage. Taller, more comfortable and as powerful as always, there is no mistake when opting for this 2018 BMW X3. This SUV has 115,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our X3s trim level is xDrive30i. The compact and capable X3 xDrive30i is a premium SUV that comes standard with a long list of options such as engine start-stop feature, sporty aluminum wheels, power tailgate, a 12 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and external memory control, heated front seats with power adjustable side bolsters, selective service internet access, proximity keyless entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, genuine wood interior inserts, leather upholstered seats, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, forward collision prevention and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Hud. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2018 BMW X3

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13277120

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,000KM
VIN 5UXTR9C57JLD62097

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation!

Rugged and agile, yet sophisticated and sporty, this BMW X3 will alter your expectations of what a premium crossover should be. This 2018 BMW X3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This X3 has a very distinct personality and driving behavior. It handles and accelerates like a sedan, has the space for 5 adults in its premium upscale interior, and a trunk space big enough for a whole family's load of luggage. Taller, more comfortable and as powerful as always, there is no mistake when opting for this 2018 BMW X3. This SUV has 115,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our X3's trim level is xDrive30i. The compact and capable X3 xDrive30i is a premium SUV that comes standard with a long list of options such as engine start-stop feature, sporty aluminum wheels, power tailgate, a 12 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and external memory control, heated front seats with power adjustable side bolsters, selective service internet access, proximity keyless entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, genuine wood interior inserts, leather upholstered seats, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, forward collision prevention and a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Hud.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD - Sunroof - Power Liftgate for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 30,121 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred - Sunroof - Memory Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Hyundai PALISADE Preferred - Sunroof - Memory Seats 97,592 KM $36,075 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $55.84 /Wk for sale in Kanata, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $55.84 /Wk 149,717 KM $15,075 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2018 BMW X3