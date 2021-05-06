Menu
2018 BMW X3

8,669 KM

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

2018 BMW X3

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

8,669KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7052612
  • Stock #: B8272
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C56JLD58879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B8272
  • Mileage 8,669 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW X-3 SPORT ACTIVITY VEHICLE WITH ONLY 8000 KM IN LIKE NEW CONDITION , COMES WITH LEATHER INTERIOR POWER HEATED COOLED MEMORY SEATS REAR CLIMATE CONTROL AND REAR HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL POWER TAILGATE PANORAMIC ROOF NAVIGATION 360 CAMERA WOOD TRIM INTELIGENT SAFETY : BLIND SPOT MONITORING , LINE DEPARTURE WARNING , COLISION WARNING , PEDESTRIAN WARNING . XM RADIO , HARMAN KARDON SOUND , HEAD UP DISPLAY , BMW DRIVE MODE SELECTOR , PADDLE SHIFTING AND 21 INCH WHEELS . LIKE NEW CONDITION INSIDE OUT.We finance through all major banks and credit institutions. Whether you have good credit bad credit, or no credit. We have a solution for you. For peace of mind driving, we offer extended warranty programs to suit your driving needs, that you can purchase to mileages as high as 200,000 kms with no time limit. We offer a full range of Winter tire and Rim packages. So you can choose your own look and personalize your car. See your representative for pricing and plans? Our cars come fully inspected and adhere to ministry of transportation safety guidelines and we also service those needing Quebec Safeties. We have a full service department and we can service what we sell. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any questions or concerns you may have directly with our dealership?We are open Monday to Friday 9 to 6 and Saturday 10 to 4. Please email us at sales@globalautosales.ca or call us at 1-613-248-8778.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

