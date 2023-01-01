Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X3

75,895 KM

Details Description

$36,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X3

2018 BMW X3

XDrive30i | M Sport | Pano Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X3

XDrive30i | M Sport | Pano Roof

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 9898106
  2. 9898106
  3. 9898106
  4. 9898106
  5. 9898106
  6. 9898106
  7. 9898106
  8. 9898106
  9. 9898106
  10. 9898106
  11. 9898106
  12. 9898106
  13. 9898106
  14. 9898106
  15. 9898106
  16. 9898106
  17. 9898106
  18. 9898106
  19. 9898106
  20. 9898106
  21. 9898106
  22. 9898106
  23. 9898106
  24. 9898106
  25. 9898106
  26. 9898106
  27. 9898106
  28. 9898106
  29. 9898106
  30. 9898106
  31. 9898106
  32. 9898106
  33. 9898106
  34. 9898106
  35. 9898106
  36. 9898106
  37. 9898106
  38. 9898106
  39. 9898106
  40. 9898106
  41. 9898106
  42. 9898106
  43. 9898106
Contact Seller

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9898106
  • Stock #: 1715C
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C59JLD71898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 75,895 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i | M Sport | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Steering | Rearview Camera

Carbon Black Metallic Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Power Trunk | Rear Climate Control | Bluetooth Connection | Cruise Control | Heated Steering | Navigation | Front Heated Seats | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Panoramic Sunroof | Push Button Start | Drive Mode Select | Rearview Camera | Ambient Lighting | Lane Departure Warning | Frontal Collision Warning | Pedestrian Warning | Cross Traffic Alert | Park Distance Control and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rev Motors

2017 BMW 2-Series M2...
 62,541 KM
$36,495 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Technik...
 72,131 KM
$44,500 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 3 Series 33...
 92,990 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory