2018 BMW X5

131,726 KM

Details Description

$41,427

+ tax & licensing
$41,427

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35d | DIESEL | 20 IN ALLOYS | HARMAN/KARDON

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35d | DIESEL | 20 IN ALLOYS | HARMAN/KARDON

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$41,427

+ taxes & licensing

131,726KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8622206
  • Stock #: 220612
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C50J0Z89290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220612
  • Mileage 131,726 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

