2018 Buick Encore
Preferred - Cruise Control
2018 Buick Encore
Preferred - Cruise Control
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,074KM
VIN KL4CJASB0JB623360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Winterberry Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Shale
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B8017
- Mileage 13,074 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Bluetooth!
The stylish cabin in this Buick Encore is feature rich, quiet, and comfortable. This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This low mileage SUV has just 13,074 kms. It's winterberry red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Encore Preferred comes with Buick IntelliLink that has a 7 inch colour touchscreen, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black door trim
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 1,930 kg
Rear Head Room: 985 mm
Rear Leg Room: 908 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,312 mm
Curb weight: 1,468 kg
Overall Length: 4,278 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L
Wheelbase: 2,555 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,037 mm
IntelliLink
Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
Front Shoulder Room: 1,376 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,774 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,272 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,335 mm
OnStar Guidance
Overall height: 1,658 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen Reflector Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Buick Encore