$29,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-722-3030
2018 Buick Encore
Essence ONLY 7 299KMS!! LIKE NEW! LEATHER REMOT
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$29,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8584133
- Stock #: 575593
- VIN: KL4CJGSB8JB575593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 575593
- Mileage 7,299 KM
Vehicle Description
This Buick is as new as one can get!! It only has 7,299kms and still smells new!! Finished in Quick Silver Metallic with contrasting black leather seating surfaces, all wheel drive handling, 18 alloy wheels, proximity key, push start button, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, stability track control system, fog lamps, remote start, heated front seats, driver's seat memory, heated steering wheel, universal home remote garage door opener, navigation, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, grey trim inserts, dual climate control zone, SiriusXM radio, only 7,299kms compliment this stunning and like new 2018 Buick Encore Essence All Wheel Drive. Perfection and beyond!!Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 41 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.