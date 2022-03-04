Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Encore

7,299 KM

Details Description Features

$29,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Essence ONLY 7 299KMS!! LIKE NEW! LEATHER REMOT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Encore

Essence ONLY 7 299KMS!! LIKE NEW! LEATHER REMOT

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 8584133
  2. 8584133
  3. 8584133
  4. 8584133
  5. 8584133
  6. 8584133
  7. 8584133
  8. 8584133
  9. 8584133
  10. 8584133
Contact Seller

$29,950

+ taxes & licensing

7,299KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8584133
  • Stock #: 575593
  • VIN: KL4CJGSB8JB575593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 575593
  • Mileage 7,299 KM

Vehicle Description

This Buick is as new as one can get!! It only has 7,299kms and still smells new!! Finished in Quick Silver Metallic with contrasting black leather seating surfaces, all wheel drive handling, 18 alloy wheels, proximity key, push start button, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, stability track control system, fog lamps, remote start, heated front seats, driver's seat memory, heated steering wheel, universal home remote garage door opener, navigation, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, grey trim inserts, dual climate control zone, SiriusXM radio, only 7,299kms compliment this stunning and like new 2018 Buick Encore Essence All Wheel Drive. Perfection and beyond!!Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 41 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 93,456 KM
$46,950 + tax & lic
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T D...
 83,232 KM
$44,450 + tax & lic
2003 Mazda Miata MX-...
 153,567 KM
$10,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory