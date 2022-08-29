Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Encore

129,118 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Essence - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Encore

Essence - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

  1. 9044311
  2. 9044311
  3. 9044311
  4. 9044311
  5. 9044311
  6. 9044311
  7. 9044311
  8. 9044311
  9. 9044311
  10. 9044311
  11. 9044311
  12. 9044311
  13. 9044311
  14. 9044311
  15. 9044311
  16. 9044311
  17. 9044311
  18. 9044311
  19. 9044311
  20. 9044311
  21. 9044311
  22. 9044311
  23. 9044311
  24. 9044311
  25. 9044311
  26. 9044311
Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

129,118KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9044311
  • Stock #: 22-1476A
  • VIN: KL4CJGSBXJB548038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!

Compare at $20598 - Our Price is just $19998!

This Buick Encore is stylish, versatile, and well-equipped. This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 129,118 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encore's trim level is Essence. The Encore Essence is one of Buick's top models and sees the addition of LED headlamps, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. This Encore also includes a rear vision camera, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone climate control, stylish aluminum wheels, Buick Intellilink with bluetooth streaming audio and an 8 inch colour touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Blind Spot Detection, Led Headlights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $162.67 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 202,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV
 30,726 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Es...
 129,118 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory