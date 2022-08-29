$19,998+ tax & licensing
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2018 Buick Encore
2018 Buick Encore
Essence - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
129,118KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9044311
- Stock #: 22-1476A
- VIN: KL4CJGSBXJB548038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $20598 - Our Price is just $19998!
This Buick Encore is stylish, versatile, and well-equipped. This 2018 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Step into this 2018 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 129,118 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Essence. The Encore Essence is one of Buick's top models and sees the addition of LED headlamps, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. This Encore also includes a rear vision camera, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone climate control, stylish aluminum wheels, Buick Intellilink with bluetooth streaming audio and an 8 inch colour touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Blind Spot Detection, Led Headlights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $162.67 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2