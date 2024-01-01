$25,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Envision
Premium II PREMIUM 2, 2.0 TURBO, AWD, NAV, REMOTE START, LOW KM
2018 Buick Envision
Premium II PREMIUM 2, 2.0 TURBO, AWD, NAV, REMOTE START, LOW KM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
44,743KM
Used
VIN LRBFX4SX7JD055884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Light Neutral
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,743 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
Compare at $26775 - Myers Cadillac is just $25995!
JUST IN - 2018 BUICK ENVISION PREMIUM 2 AWD- WHITE ON BEIGE, REMOTE VEHICLE START, NAVIGATION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS, 2.0L DOHC DI I4 TURBO W/VVT, 19 ALUMINUM WHEELS, WINTERS ON RIMS INCLUDED, INTELLIBEAM(R) AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL, AUTOMATIC PARK ASSIST, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), REAR VISION CAMERA, LOW LOW KM, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES!!!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Suspension, rear 4-link
Emissions, federal requirements
Brake, parking, electronic
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Engine control, stop-start system
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Suspension, front, HiPer Strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Differential, automatic locking rear, twin clutch, AWD system
Emissions, Federal, Tier 2
GVWR, 5247 lbs (2380 kg)
Jack, mechanical
Recovery hooks, front
Interior
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Air filtration system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Keyless start, push button
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Sunglass storage, overhead
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air vents, rear console
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 8" multi-colour configurable display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery life and compass
Head restraints, front, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
Lighting, interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, centre bin
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, centre stack
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, console
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding, reclining and sliding
Seat, rear, 1-touch flat-folding, manual levers located in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio, phone interface, Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
Door locks, child security, rear, electrical
Seat adjuster, driver adjustable thigh support, manual
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats in all rear seating positions
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Teen Driver mode
Horn, dual-note
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Air bags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal, driver and front passenger knee, front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature lighting
Safety Alert Seat, driver
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
Automatic Park Assist, parallel and perpendicular; also includes Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assist
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Buick Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. No...
Exterior
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Glass, laminated front doors
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall located under rear cargo floor
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Headlamps, projector beam, high intensity discharge (HID)
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, dual, located in the rear of the centre console
Noise control system, active noise cancelation
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar serv...
Additional Features
Power outlet, 110-volt, 400W, located in the rear of centre console
Engine, 2.0L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (252 hp [185.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [352.5 N-m] @ 2000 rpm)
Headlamps, IntelliBeam auto high beam control
Headlamps, articulating
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2018 Buick Envision