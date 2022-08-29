$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Buick Regal
Sportback Preferred II SUNROOF, 2.0 TURBO, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
54,112KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9183220
- Stock #: P-6656C
- VIN: W04GM6SX6J1069068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $25745 - Myers Cadillac is just $24995!
JUST IN - 2018 REGAL TURBO! POWER SUNROOF, WIRELESS CHARGING, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PARK ASSIST, CRUISE, REAR CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, WHITE ON BLACK, ALLOY WHEELS, NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Air filtration system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Steering wheel, heated
Lighting, interior, ambient
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power including recline and lumbar
Seats, 40/20/40 rear fold flat, tri-folding
Remote Control, illuminated entry, retained accessory power
Display, driver instrument information enhanced 4.2" multi-colour
Front Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake, parking, electronic
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear with Brake Assist
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Axle, 2.89 final drive ratio
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
Trunk emergency release handle
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats in all rear seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Teen Driver
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Air bags, frontal, driver and right-front passenger head curtain side-impact and thorax for front and rear outboard seating positions and knee for driver and front passenger
Buick Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Buick Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. No...
Fog Lamps
Glass, solar absorbing
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) aluminum, machine-faced with painted pockets
Tires, 245/45R18 all-season, blackwall
Tail lamps, LED, accented
Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass
Wheel, compact spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel (Replaced with (KTI) Tire Inflator Kit when (WPY) Sights and Sounds Package is ordered.)
Tires, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall (Replaced with (KTI) Tire Inflator Kit when (WPY) Sights and Sounds Package is ordered.)
Mouldings, upper side window, chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline
Audio system feature, 7-speaker system
Antenna, rear integrated diversity
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servi...
USB charging port in back of console
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar control
Sill plates, Buick
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, variable assist, reduced travel
Tool kit, road emergency (Delete when (WPY) Sights and Sounds Package is ordered.)
Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, OnStar, Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
