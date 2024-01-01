Menu
date 2024-01-01

This 2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 84,000 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

VIN 1G6AE5RXXJ0139172

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

This 2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 84,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Heated Seats

Aluminum Wheels

Remote Keyless Entry
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Onstar

Premium Audio

