$21,555+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Cadillac ATS
Sedan 2.0 Turbo AWD - Android Auto
2018 Cadillac ATS
Sedan 2.0 Turbo AWD - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$21,555
+ taxes & licensing
84,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G6AE5RXXJ0139172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 84,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport XT6 SPORT, BLACK ONYX PACKAGE, SUNROOF, NAV, BREMBO BRAKES 34,525 KM $58,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 209,486 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD 4DR AUTO 260,210 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,555
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2018 Cadillac ATS