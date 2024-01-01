$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Cadillac ATS
Luxury AWD
2018 Cadillac ATS
Luxury AWD
Location
Janex Auto Sales
1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6
613-260-0373
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
135,215KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G6AF1RX0J0141759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 135,215 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Janex Auto Sales
2023 MINI Cooper Cooper SE FWD 13,265 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sport 31,951 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 80,747 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Janex Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Janex Auto Sales
Sales
1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-260-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Janex Auto Sales
613-260-0373
2018 Cadillac ATS