$66,500
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Cadillac ATS
-V Coupe Base ATS-V COUPE, COMPETITION EDITION, RECARO SEATS, 10/10
41,511KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9008263
- Stock #: P-6616A
- VIN: 1G6AL1RY4J0140132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Morello Red accents
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
JUST IN - SHOWROOM CONDITION 2018 CADILLAC ATS V- TWIN TURBO V6, 460 HP, AUTOMATIC, COMPETITION EDITION, MAGNETIC RIDE, SUNROOF, NAV, APPLE CARPLAY, RED BREMBO BRAKES, LUXURY PACKAGE, RECARO PERFORMANCE SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, 19 FORGED ALLOY WHEELS- THIS IS ROCKET, IF YOU KNOW WHAT THE ATS-V BRINGS TO THE TABLE THEN THIS IS THE CAR FOR YOU. ABSOLUTELY MINT- ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Fascias, front and rear body-colour
Mouldings, rocker panel, body-colour
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Trunk emergency release handle
StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
Child seat restraint system, rear facing
Air filtration system
COMPASS DISPLAY
WIRELESS CHARGING
Trunk release, power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Defogger, rear-window
Console, overhead
Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
Armrest, front centre
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim
Climate control, dual-zone automatic
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming, frameless
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Driver Information centre, 5.7" colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Fuel gauge, analog
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and Sunroof (where applicable) remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, integral front and rear
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see gmtotalconnect.ca.)
Magnetic Ride Control
Steering, power, rack-and-pinion
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection
Brake, electronic parking
Cooling system, extra capacity
Premium Audio
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (Y4Q) Track Performance Package is ordered. Included with (WPQ) Protection Package.)
SiriusXM
Drivetrain, rear-wheel drive
Memory Package recalls 2 driver and exit position "presets" for power driver seat, and outside mirrors
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed and with 1 mph and 5 mph increment adjustment
Seat, rear, 2-position, split-folding
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar s...
Glass, windshield, solar absorbing
Brake linings, performance (Vehicles equipped with these linings will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)
Engine, 3.6L V6 Twin Turbo SIDI, DOHC, VVT (464 hp [343.3 kW] @ 5850 rpm, 445 lb-ft of torque [603.3 N-m] @ 3500 rpm)
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Included with (MG9) 6-speed manual transmission.)
Differential, electronic limited-slip
Suspension, Special Ride and Handling
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc (Vehicles equipped with these brakes have high performance brake linings that will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)
Calipers, Gray Brembo (Upgradeable to (J6F) Red Brembo calipers or (J6J) Dark Gold Brembo calipers.)
Exhaust, stainless-steel, quad
Tires, P255/35ZR18 front, P275/35ZR18 rear, performance, summer-only (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapprov...
Grille, performance
Headlamps, halogen composite, includes flash-to-pass and twilight sentinel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour, manual folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Mouldings, side glass, gloss Black
Console, floor with floor shifter, integral armrest and dual storage compartment
Indicator, engine oil life
Windows, power with front express-up and down, rear express-down with rear passenger lockout Not available with rear express-down with rear passenger lockout.
Lighting, ambient, reading lights front and rear and lamp in cargo area
Air bags, dual-stage frontal front and rear side-impact, and driver and front passenger knee (No rear side-impact air bags.)
Cadillac Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Cadillac Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations appl...
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions (Outboard seating positions only.)
