2018 Cadillac ATS

Premium Audio

Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (Y4Q) Track Performance Package is ordered. Included with (WPQ) Protection Package.)

SiriusXM

Drivetrain, rear-wheel drive

Memory Package recalls 2 driver and exit position "presets" for power driver seat, and outside mirrors

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed and with 1 mph and 5 mph increment adjustment

Seat, rear, 2-position, split-folding

Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar s...

Glass, windshield, solar absorbing

Brake linings, performance (Vehicles equipped with these linings will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)

Engine, 3.6L V6 Twin Turbo SIDI, DOHC, VVT (464 hp [343.3 kW] @ 5850 rpm, 445 lb-ft of torque [603.3 N-m] @ 3500 rpm)

Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Included with (MG9) 6-speed manual transmission.)

Differential, electronic limited-slip

Suspension, Special Ride and Handling

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc (Vehicles equipped with these brakes have high performance brake linings that will experience faster accumulation of brake dust on wheel surfaces and may produce more noise than with standard linings.)

Calipers, Gray Brembo (Upgradeable to (J6F) Red Brembo calipers or (J6J) Dark Gold Brembo calipers.)

Exhaust, stainless-steel, quad

Tires, P255/35ZR18 front, P275/35ZR18 rear, performance, summer-only (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapprov...

Grille, performance

Headlamps, halogen composite, includes flash-to-pass and twilight sentinel

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour, manual folding with integrated turn signal indicators

Mouldings, side glass, gloss Black

Console, floor with floor shifter, integral armrest and dual storage compartment

Indicator, engine oil life

Windows, power with front express-up and down, rear express-down with rear passenger lockout Not available with rear express-down with rear passenger lockout.

Lighting, ambient, reading lights front and rear and lamp in cargo area

Air bags, dual-stage frontal front and rear side-impact, and driver and front passenger knee (No rear side-impact air bags.)

Cadillac Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Cadillac Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations appl...

Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions includes front seat belt pretensioners