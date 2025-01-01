$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Luxury ESV LUXURY, NAV, SUNROOF, 6.2 V8
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Used
128,521KM
VIN 1GYS4HKJ4JR131831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-9093A
- Mileage 128,521 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
JUST IN - TRIPLE BLACK ESCALADE ESV - BLACK ALLOYS, POWER SUNROOF, NAV, CARPLAY, TRAILERING PACKAGE, HUD, SURROUND VISION CAMERA, POWER HANDS FREE LIFTGATE, 10 SPEED AUTO, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, AIR CONDITIONED AND HEATED SEATS, 2ND ROW HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING, REAR CAMERA MIRROR- CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, NON SMOKER.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 170 amps
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Fueling system, capless
Keyless start, push button
Automatic load levelling, rear
Brakes, DuraLife rotors
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty
Engine, 6.2L V8 with Active Fuel Management, Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
Interior
Adaptive remote start
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, 110-volt
Rear seat reminder
Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish
Advanced Diagnostics provides advanced warning of vehicle issues via a display in the Cadillac CUE screen, text or email message
Cargo net, rear
Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre
Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell
Lighting, interior, with theater dimming
Sensor, vehicle inclination will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up
Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle.
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down
Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or QI-compatible mobile device. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see gmtotalconnect.ca.)
Rear Camera Washer
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers
Safety
Safety Alert Seat haptic vibration in seat cushion works with safety features
Door locks, rear child security
Tire Fill Alert provides visual and audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Safety belts, first, second and third row to body, lap and shoulder all seating positions
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch
Cadillac Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Cadillac Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations apply...
Exterior
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Windshield, solar absorbing
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe
Luggage rack, roof-mounted, chrome
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse
Shutters, front active aero
Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
Tires, P285/45R22 all-season, blackwall
Assist steps, running side board
Additional Features
GVWR, 7500 lbs (3402 kg)
