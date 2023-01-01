$34,000+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury AWD PREMIUM, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, NAV, PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
78,245KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9748348
- Stock #: 23-0511a
- VIN: 1GYKNFRS7JZ189383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,245 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN AND PRICED TO SELL! 2018 CADILLAC XT5 PREMIUM AWD- STELLAR BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAV, APPLE CARPLAY, REAR CAM, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE,20 ALUMINUM WHEELS, PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION, DRIVER SELECTABLE MODES, TRI-ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, NO ADMIN FEES. CERTIFIED!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
Electric parking brake
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger), front and rear head curtain, driver side knee
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Cadillac Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Cadillac Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations apply...
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Glovebox, lockable
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers (includes rear air vents)
Seat, second row, 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Lighting accent, light pipes along console and doors
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, Bose Studio Surround Sound 14-speaker system with surround amplifier
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see gmtotalconnect.ca.)
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
Exterior
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Side-mounted lamps
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Door handles, illuminated with galvano accents
Lamps, front park and cornering
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with moisture detection
Liftgate, rear power with programmable memory height
Mechanical
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Fueling system, capless
All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
Automatic Stop/Start
Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Alternator, 155 amps (Upgradeable to (KW7) 170 amp alternator when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
Switch, Drivesense system
Additional Features
Headlamps, LED (Includes (T4Y) front park and cornering lamps.
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6