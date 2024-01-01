$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Cadillac XTS
Luxury - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
45,091KM
Used
VIN 2G61N5S33J9153170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,091 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Cadillac XTS is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 45,091 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 304HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2018 Cadillac XTS