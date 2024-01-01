Menu
This 2018 Cadillac XTS is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 45,091 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 304HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Bluetooth.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2018 Cadillac XTS

45,091 KM

2018 Cadillac XTS

Luxury - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats

2018 Cadillac XTS

Luxury - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

45,091KM
Used
VIN 2G61N5S33J9153170

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,091 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Cadillac XTS is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 45,091 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 304HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Bluetooth.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Climate Control

Premium Audio

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2018 Cadillac XTS