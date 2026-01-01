$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Cadillac XTS
Platinum PLATINUM, AWD, SUNROOF, LOADED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,569KM
VIN 2G61T5S39J9126979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour Maple Sugar with Jet Black Accents
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0641a
- Mileage 97,569 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!! 2018 CADILLAC XTS PLATINUM AWD- NAV, CARPLAY, 360 REAR CAMERA, MASSAGING POWER SEATS, AIR CONDITIONED SEATS, MAPLE SUGAR INTERIOR, 3.6 V6, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HUD, CLEAN CARFAX, SINGLE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brake, parking, electronic
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Alternator, 170 amps
Fueling system, capless
Automatic level control, rear air springs
Magnetic Ride Control, dual-mode
Steering, power variable-effort
Suspension, front, HiPer Strut
Suspension, rear, independent linked H-arm
Brakes, DuraLife rotors
Brakes, front Brembo, antilock, 4-wheel disc
Engine, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [227 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 264 lb-ft of torque [358 N-m] @ 5300 rpm)
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless steel through fascia design
Calipers, Silver
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front and Rear Park Assist
Tire inflation kit
Door locks, rear child security
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger
Safety belts, 3-point, rear all seating positions with outboard comfort guides
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, front passenger seat
Air bags, dual-stage frontal, side impact, knee and head curtain side impact for driver and front passenger head curtain and seat side impact for outboard rear passengers
Daytime Running Lamps, upper and lower auxiliary
Cadillac Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Cadillac Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations app...
Exterior
Intellibeam
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Headlamps, LED
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Door handles, illuminating
Glass, laminated front-side, theft-deterrent
Sunroof, UltraView, power
Lamps, front cornering
Mouldings, bodyside
Interior
Adaptive remote start
Trunk release, power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Console, leather-wrapped
Convenience net, trunk
Headliner, sueded, microfiber including sail panels and pillars
Headrests, rear, outboard seats, adjustable
Lighting, illuminated entry and courtesy
Map pockets, front and rear doors and front seatbacks
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system, mirrors, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power lumbar control
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way power lumbar control
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding, with lockable rear pass-through
Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality
Windows, power, all 4 with Express-Up/Down includes rear passenger lockout
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Steering column, power rake and telescoping
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Armrest, centre, rear with pass-thru dual cup holders and storage
Driver Information Centre includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear passengers, dual-zone front and auxiliary rear mode and temp controls
Lighting accent, LED spotlights with light pipes
Seat adjuster, driver, thigh adjust
Seat adjuster, front passenger, thigh adjust
Sunshade, power, rear window
Sunshades, manual, rear side windows
Shift lever, leather-wrapped with wood
Sill plates, illuminated "Platinum", front
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see gmtotalconnect.ca.)
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes Data Trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar se...
SiriusXM is standard on most 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the...
SiriusXM Traffic. Avoid congestion before you reach it by enhancing your vehicle's navigation or entertainment system with SiriusXM Traffic. With detailed information on traffic speed, accidents, construction, road closures and more, you will get to yo...
Additional Features
Brake Assist designed to assist the driver in stopping or decreasing vehicle speed
Tires, P245/40R20 all-season, blackwall
Gauge cluster, 12.3" colour, reconfigurable with colour Driver Information Centre
Head-Up Display, colour
Power outlet, 120-volt located on rear of front console
Armrest, rear seat includes redundant radio controls
Armrest, rear seat includes rear sunshade and redundant radio controls
Braking, front and rear automatic
Memory Package driver and front passenger, recalls 2 driver "presets" for power driver seat, outside mirrors, power rake and telescoping steering column and 2 front passenger "presets" for power passenger seat.
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available in (PCW) Driver Awareness Package.)
Wheels, 20" x 8.5" (50.9 cm x 21.6 cm) Ultra Bright machine aluminum with premium painted finish
Grille, Custom
Interior trim, leather-wrapped components including instrument panel top pad, door trim and centre console
