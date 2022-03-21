Menu
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

89,817 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2LT COUPE

Location

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,817KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8817539
  • Stock #: AA557
  • VIN: 1G1FD1RS4J0103750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

