Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Work Truck CREW CAB, 4X4, LEATHER, REMOTE START, V6, REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Work Truck CREW CAB, 4X4, LEATHER, REMOTE START, V6, REAR CAM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,398KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4461063
  • Stock #: P-5514A
  • VIN: 1GCGTBEN6J1121391
Exterior Colour
Kinetic Blue Metallic
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, NO ADMIN FEES

Compare at $29355 - Myers Cadillac is just $28500!

JUST LANDED- 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab- 4x4, 3.6 V6, trailer pack, rear cam, bluetooth, cruise, keyless entry, Gorgeous Kinetic blue on Grey leather interior! NO admin fees, CLEAN carfax, ONE owner!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!


All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Pickup box
  • Door handles, black
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Bumper, rear chrome
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Steering wheel, urethane
  • Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
  • GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
  • Glass, windshield shade band
  • Tailgate, locking
  • Tailgate handle, Black
  • Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
  • Console, floor, front compartment, custom
  • Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
  • Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
  • Mouldings, Black beltline
  • Speedometer, miles/kilometres
  • Cargo box light, back of Cab
  • Handles, door release, front and rear, Jet Black
  • Mirrors, outside manual-folding, Black
  • Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
  • Air conditioning, single-zone manual climate control
  • Lighting, interior, centre dome
  • Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power with manual recline
  • Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
  • Steering column, tilt, manual
  • Visors, driver and front passenger with passenger vanity mirror
  • Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
  • Trailering assist, guidelines (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
  • Transfer case, electric, 2-speed
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
  • Air bags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 GMC Terrain Den...
 18,754 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 30,100 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 140,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Send A Message