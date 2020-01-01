CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, NO ADMIN FEES



Compare at $29355 - Myers Cadillac is just $28500!



JUST LANDED- 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab- 4x4, 3.6 V6, trailer pack, rear cam, bluetooth, cruise, keyless entry, Gorgeous Kinetic blue on Grey leather interior! NO admin fees, CLEAN carfax, ONE owner!!



Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!





Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor System

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

Pickup box

Door handles, black

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Bumper, rear chrome

CornerStep, rear bumper

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Steering wheel, urethane

Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)

Glass, windshield shade band

Tailgate, locking

Tailgate handle, Black

Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)

Console, floor, front compartment, custom

Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down

Theft-deterrent system, immobilization

Mouldings, Black beltline

Speedometer, miles/kilometres

Cargo box light, back of Cab

Handles, door release, front and rear, Jet Black

Mirrors, outside manual-folding, Black

Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)

Air conditioning, single-zone manual climate control

Lighting, interior, centre dome

Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power with manual recline

Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline

Steering column, tilt, manual

Visors, driver and front passenger with passenger vanity mirror

Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

Trailering assist, guidelines (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

Transfer case, electric, 2-speed

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Air bags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing...

