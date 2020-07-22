2018 Chevrolet Colorado

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
ABSOLUTELY LOADED and only 16,000km. This truck has ALL the premium Colorado options PLUS 3.6L Performance V6, Heated Leather, Tow pkg w/ integrated brake controller, Rocker and underbody skid plates, integrated wireless cell charger, Upgrade BOSE audio, Off road suspension, ZR2 spray-in bedliner and every other option available on a Colorado LT and Z71. This truck definitely turns heads. 308 HP 275 lb-ft and a blast to drive. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's largest selection of trucks and we will work harder than anybody else to earn your business. We are your truck experts! Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!!http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd, crew
