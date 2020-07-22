2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Tow Package Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Digital clock Bose Sound System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights tinted windows Box liner Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Rear Sliding Window Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Crew Cab Premium Audio All Equipped Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Bed Liner Fully loaded Rear View Camera Step Bumper Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag Underbody Hoist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.