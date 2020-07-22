Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

16,411 KM

ZR2 308 HP 3.6L WICKED LOOKS

16,411KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5692803
  Stock #: 200558
  VIN: 1GCGTEEN0J1263785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200558
  • Mileage 16,411 KM

Vehicle Description

ABSOLUTELY LOADED and only 16,000km. This truck has ALL the premium Colorado options PLUS 3.6L Performance V6, Heated Leather, Tow pkg w/ integrated brake controller, Rocker and underbody skid plates, integrated wireless cell charger, Upgrade BOSE audio, Off road suspension, ZR2 spray-in bedliner and every other option available on a Colorado LT and Z71. This truck definitely turns heads. 308 HP 275 lb-ft and a blast to drive. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's largest selection of trucks and we will work harder than anybody else to earn your business. We are your truck experts! Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!!http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4x4, 4wd, awd, crew

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Bose Sound System
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Rear Sliding Window
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Bed Liner
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Step Bumper
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Underbody Hoist

