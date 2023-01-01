2018 Chevrolet Cruze

$22,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 6 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10489635

10489635 Stock #: C12825

C12825 VIN: 1G1BE5SM0J7219940

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C12825

Mileage 96,639 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights 4G LTE Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.