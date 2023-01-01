Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

96,639 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Heated Seats - LED Lights - $87.85 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Heated Seats - LED Lights - $87.85 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

  1. 10489635
  2. 10489635
  3. 10489635
  4. 10489635
  5. 10489635
  6. 10489635
  7. 10489635
  8. 10489635
  9. 10489635
  10. 10489635
  11. 10489635
  12. 10489635
  13. 10489635
  14. 10489635
  15. 10489635
  16. 10489635
  17. 10489635
  18. 10489635
  19. 10489635
Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,639KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10489635
  • Stock #: C12825
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM0J7219940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C12825
  • Mileage 96,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Compare at $23680 - Our Price is just $22990!

With a stylish cabin, ultra low gas consumption and a roomy interior, makes this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice! This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2018 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 96,639 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $87.85 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2023 Cadillac CT5-V ...
 2,800 KM
$122,500 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 230,123 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Outback ...
 53,297 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory