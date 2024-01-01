Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1721079758
  2. 1721079758
  3. 1721079758
  4. 1721079758
  5. 1721079758
  6. 1721079758
  7. 1721079758
  8. 1721079758
  9. 1721079758
  10. 1721079758
  11. 1721079758
  12. 1721079758
  13. 1721079758
  14. 1721079758
  15. 1721079758
  16. 1721079758
  17. 1721079758
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM8J7193622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 132
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 0 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn Auto LX w/3rd Row for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn Auto LX w/3rd Row 151,727 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Dodge Journey R/T 191,673 KM $8,495 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze