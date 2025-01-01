Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT – Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Comfortable<div><br></div><div>Looking for a dependable sedan that blends efficiency with modern features? This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is a fantastic choice. Powered by a 1.4L turbocharged engine, it delivers excellent fuel economy without compromising performance. The sleek exterior design is complemented by a comfortable and spacious interior, perfect for daily driving or long commutes.</div><div><br></div><div>This Cruze LT comes with a 1.4L turbo engine, automatic transmission, cloth interior with heated front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, backup camera, air conditioning, power windows, locks and mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, and alloy wheels.</div><div><br></div><div>This Cruze LT has been well-maintained, runs smooth, and is ready for its next owner. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, commuter, or simply want an affordable and stylish sedan, this Chevy Cruze is an excellent fit.</div><div><br></div><div>📍 Available now at our dealership – financing options available.</div><div>Call today to book your test drive!</div>

129,286 KM

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing
LT

12964211

LT

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
129,286KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM2J7164858

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,286 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2018 Chevrolet Cruze