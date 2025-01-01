$13,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,286KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM2J7164858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,286 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT – Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Comfortable
Looking for a dependable sedan that blends efficiency with modern features? This 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT is a fantastic choice. Powered by a 1.4L turbocharged engine, it delivers excellent fuel economy without compromising performance. The sleek exterior design is complemented by a comfortable and spacious interior, perfect for daily driving or long commutes.
This Cruze LT comes with a 1.4L turbo engine, automatic transmission, cloth interior with heated front seats, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, backup camera, air conditioning, power windows, locks and mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity, and alloy wheels.
This Cruze LT has been well-maintained, runs smooth, and is ready for its next owner. Whether you’re a first-time buyer, commuter, or simply want an affordable and stylish sedan, this Chevy Cruze is an excellent fit.
📍 Available now at our dealership – financing options available.Call today to book your test drive!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing>
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2018 Chevrolet Cruze