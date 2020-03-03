1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED, 0% FINANCE!!
Compare at $15450 - Myers Cadillac is just $15000!
JUST LANDED- 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Sedan, rear cam, heated seats, remote start, alloy wheels, power seat, apple car play, bluetooth, cruise- NO admin fees CERTIFIED! LOW LOW KM!!!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6