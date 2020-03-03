Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT LT, SEDAN, AUTO, REAR CAM, HEATED SEATS, LOW KM!

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,313KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4719402
  • Stock #: P-5545A
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM3J7201898
Exterior Colour
Cajun Red Tintcoat
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CERTIFIED, 0% FINANCE!!

Compare at $15450 - Myers Cadillac is just $15000!

JUST LANDED- 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Sedan, rear cam, heated seats, remote start, alloy wheels, power seat, apple car play, bluetooth, cruise- NO admin fees CERTIFIED! LOW LOW KM!!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!


All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
  • Glass, solar absorbing
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
  • Windshield, solar absorbing
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Alternator, 130 amps
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
  • Console, floor, with armrest
  • Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
  • Antenna, integral rear window
  • Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
  • Rear air ducts, floor mounted
  • Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
  • Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
  • Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
  • Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
  • Sensor, cabin humidity
  • Trunk release, power, remote
  • Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
  • Axle, 3.14 ratio
  • Battery, 80AH
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
  • Coolant protection, engine
  • Engine control, stop-start system
  • Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
  • Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Restraint provisions, latch
  • Safety belts, front pretensioner
  • Teen Driver mode
  • Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
  • Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
  • Suspension, rear, compound crank
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
  • Mouldings, bright beltline (Not included when ordering (WBL) Redline Edition.)
  • Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
  • Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
  • Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
  • Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
  • Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife, power
  • USB charging port
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
  • OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

