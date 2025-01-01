Menu
This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 231,000 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

231,000 KM

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier - Leather Seats

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Used
231,000KM
VIN 2GNAXMEV4J6253088

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 231,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

remote start

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate

Safety

Onstar
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2018 Chevrolet Equinox