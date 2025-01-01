$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Used
231,000KM
VIN 2GNAXMEV4J6253088
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 231,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 231,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Tailgate
Safety
Onstar
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
4G WiFi
Teen Driver Technology
