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LOW KMS!! LS w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

102,047 KM

Details Description

$14,983

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LS w-1LS

Watch This Vehicle
14294546

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4dr LS w-1LS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$14,983

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,047KM
VIN 2GNAXHEVXJ6106832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,047 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! LS w/ Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 17-inch alloys, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$14,983

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Chevrolet Equinox