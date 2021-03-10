Compare at $25235 - Myers Cadillac is just $24500!
This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 84,262 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
All-Wheel Drive
WIRELESS CHARGING
Trailering equipment
Assist handle, front passenger
Suspension, rear 4-link
Fog lamps, front
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Mirror caps, chrome
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Assist handles, rear outboard
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Mechanical jack with tools
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Tail lamps, LED
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Headlamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Wireless Charging for devices
Shift lever, leather-wrapped
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system, Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, head curtain, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Active aero shutters
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Brake, electronic parking
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
Trailer hitch close-out cover, body-colour
Trim, Bright lower window
Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel
Power outlet, 2nd row auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 17" front and 16" rear
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Lighting, interior
Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
Antenna, roof-mounted (Body-colour.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations a...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
