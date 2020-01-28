2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Prio Auto Sales

- Certified

- Hybrid

- Apple Car Play

- Android Auto

- Pre Collision Alert

- Lane Departure Assist

- OnStar Navigation

- Backup Camera

- Power Driver Seat

- BlueTooth

- USB/AUX

- Power Windows

- Air Condition

- Cruise Control

- Keyless Entry

- CarFax Available

- Extended Warranty Available



Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.8L/110

L/100Km City: 4.8

L/100Km Hwy: 5.5



Mechanical Equipment



Axle, 2.64 final drive ratio

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance

Brake rotors, Duralife

Brake, parking, electronic

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Engine, 1.8L hybrid DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (estimated: 124 engine hp [91 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 129 engine lb-ft of torque [175 N-m] @ 4750 rpm)

Front wheel drive

Fuel door, push open

Fuelling system, capless

Hybrid Propulsion Electric, 50 kW continuous power



Interior Equipment



Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control

Air filter, cabin

Armrest, rear centre with cupholders

Assist handle, front passenger

Compass display

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)

Keyless Start

Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area

Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors



Exterior Equipment



Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows

Headlamp control, automatic on and off

Headlamps, halogen

Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high-beam (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators

Tire inflation kit

Tires, P225/55R17 all-season, blackwall



Safety Equipment



Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Braking, front pedestrian (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer Chevrolet vehicles. See onstar.ca for details and further plan limitations. Connected Access does not include emergency or security services. Availability of Connected Access and any of its services are dependent on compatible 4G LTE wireless networks and are also subject to change.)

Door locks, rear child security

Following Distance Indicator (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)

Forward automatic braking, low-speed (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)

Forward Collision Alert (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Rear Seat Reminder

Rear Vision Camera

StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control

Teen Driver

Tire Pressure Monitor System



Entertainment Equipment



Antenna, body-colour

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, dual located in the rear of the centre console (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)

SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. SiriusXM Canada products, programming, services are subject to change. The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms.)

Wireless Charging for devices (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)



Factory Options



ENGINE, 1.8L HYBRID DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI

Power Options Power Windows

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Parking Sensors

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic

FWD

