2018 Chevrolet Malibu

- Certified
- Hybrid
- Apple Car Play
- Android Auto
- Pre Collision Alert
- Lane Departure Assist
- OnStar Navigation
- Backup Camera
- Power Driver Seat
- BlueTooth
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.8L/110
L/100Km City: 4.8
L/100Km Hwy: 5.5
Mechanical Equipment
Axle, 2.64 final drive ratio
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, electronic
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Engine, 1.8L hybrid DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (estimated: 124 engine hp [91 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 129 engine lb-ft of torque [175 N-m] @ 4750 rpm)
Front wheel drive
Fuel door, push open
Fuelling system, capless
Hybrid Propulsion Electric, 50 kW continuous power
Interior Equipment
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Air filter, cabin
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
Assist handle, front passenger
Compass display
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)
Keyless Start
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
Exterior Equipment
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high-beam (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Tire inflation kit
Tires, P225/55R17 all-season, blackwall
Safety Equipment
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Braking, front pedestrian (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten years from the vehicle delivery date for model year 2018 or newer Chevrolet vehicles. See onstar.ca for details and further plan limitations. Connected Access does not include emergency or security services. Availability of Connected Access and any of its services are dependent on compatible 4G LTE wireless networks and are also subject to change.)
Door locks, rear child security
Following Distance Indicator (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)
Forward automatic braking, low-speed (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)
Forward Collision Alert (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Rear Seat Reminder
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
Teen Driver
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Entertainment Equipment
Antenna, body-colour
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, dual located in the rear of the centre console (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. SiriusXM Canada products, programming, services are subject to change. The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms.)
Wireless Charging for devices (Standard on all Retail order types only; Included and only available when (WPJ) Convenience and Technology Package and (WPR) Driver Confidence Package are ordered with a Fleet order type.)
Factory Options
ENGINE, 1.8L HYBRID DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI
