2018 Chevrolet Malibu

31,834 KM

$17,690

+ tax & licensing
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

LS w/1LS MINT & LOW KMs

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

31,834KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7524975
  Stock #: X0392B
  VIN: 1G1ZB5ST0JF149800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # X0392B
  • Mileage 31,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Used Chevrolet Malibu for sale. Showroom condition and it drives like new. Low mileage and is very clean. Get FANTASTIC FINANCING on this used Chevy Malibu. Sporty looking, affordable and a blast to drive. Don't miss out on this special offer. Comes with Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, OnStar Assist, Keyless Entry, Power Group Windows, Touchscreen, Alloy Rims and much more. This used Chevrolet for sale will be gone fast, so don't delay. Select Contact Us now or visit 1047 Richmond Road. Call 613 - 596 -1006

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory