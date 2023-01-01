$36,647+ tax & licensing
$36,647
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4X4 | CREW | 5.3L V8 | HTD LEATHER | RMT START
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
155,333KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10608453
- Stock #: 231467
- VIN: 3GCUKREC8JG232085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,333 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED CREW CAB LT W/ Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE INCL. PREMIUM 5.3L V8, REMOTE START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, TOW PACKAGE W/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO, TONNEAU COVER AND MORE!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8