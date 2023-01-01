Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

155,333 KM

Details Description

$36,647

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,647

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4 | CREW | 5.3L V8 | HTD LEATHER | RMT START

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4 | CREW | 5.3L V8 | HTD LEATHER | RMT START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10608453
  2. 10608453
  3. 10608453
  4. 10608453
Contact Seller

$36,647

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
155,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10608453
  • Stock #: 231467
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC8JG232085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,333 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED CREW CAB LT W/ Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE INCL. PREMIUM 5.3L V8, REMOTE START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, TOW PACKAGE W/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO, TONNEAU COVER AND MORE!!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2023 Toyota Tacoma T...
 4,496 KM
$55,811 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 131,628 KM
$48,958 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra P...
 56,267 KM
$59,987 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory