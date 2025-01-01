Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

172,787 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle
12581234

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12581234
  2. 12581234
  3. 12581234
  4. 12581234
  5. 12581234
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,787KM
VIN 3GCUKREC1JG632456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,787 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD | PLUS PKG | 308HP 3.6L V6 | COOLED LEATHER for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD | PLUS PKG | 308HP 3.6L V6 | COOLED LEATHER 78,687 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 172,787 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 REBEL 4X4 | NIGHT EDITION | LEATHER | 12IN SCREEN for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 RAM 1500 REBEL 4X4 | NIGHT EDITION | LEATHER | 12IN SCREEN 99,996 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500