2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT LT, CREW CAB, 5.3 V8, LEATHER PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,125KM
VIN 3GCUKREC7JG565331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # p-9097b
- Mileage 45,125 KM
Vehicle Description
ULTRA LOW KM
Compare at $35535 - Myers Cadillac is just $34500!
JUST IN - 2018 SILVERADO LT CREW CAB WITH 5.3 ECOTEC V8- ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REAR CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TRAILERING PACKAGE, REMOTE START, HID LIGHTS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED,
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Included and ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Media / Nav / Comm
6-Speaker Audio System
Radio, HD
OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
Interior
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Exterior
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Glass, deep-tinted
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
