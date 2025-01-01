Menu
Compare at $35535 - Myers Cadillac is just $34500! 

JUST IN - 2018 SILVERADO HIGH COUNTRY CREW CAB- 3LZ- LEATHERM SUNROOF, REAR WHEEL HOUSE LINERS, BUCKET SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED, POWER FOLD HEATED MIRROR, NAV + APPLE CARPLAY, POWER ADJUSSTABLE PEDALSM TRAILERING PACKAGE, WIRELESS CHARGING, 22 WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, 4 BLACK STEPS, BOSE SPEAKERS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES

Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

126,750 KM

Details Description Features

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country HIGH COUNTRY, SUNROOF, 6.2 V8, LEATHER

13324424

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country HIGH COUNTRY, SUNROOF, 6.2 V8, LEATHER

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$34,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,750KM
VIN 3GCUKTEJ7JG185000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Saddle
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1361A
  • Mileage 126,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $35535 - Myers Cadillac is just $34500!

JUST IN - 2018 SILVERADO HIGH COUNTRY CREW CAB- 3LZ- LEATHERM SUNROOF, REAR WHEEL HOUSE LINERS, BUCKET SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED, POWER FOLD HEATED MIRROR, NAV + APPLE CARPLAY, POWER ADJUSSTABLE PEDALSM TRAILERING PACKAGE, WIRELESS CHARGING, 22 WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, 4 BLACK STEPS, BOSE SPEAKERS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!


All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Chrome Accents
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500