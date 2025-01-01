$34,500+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country HIGH COUNTRY, SUNROOF, 6.2 V8, LEATHER
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,750KM
VIN 3GCUKTEJ7JG185000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Saddle
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1361A
- Mileage 126,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $35535 - Myers Cadillac is just $34500!
JUST IN - 2018 SILVERADO HIGH COUNTRY CREW CAB- 3LZ- LEATHERM SUNROOF, REAR WHEEL HOUSE LINERS, BUCKET SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED, POWER FOLD HEATED MIRROR, NAV + APPLE CARPLAY, POWER ADJUSSTABLE PEDALSM TRAILERING PACKAGE, WIRELESS CHARGING, 22 WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, 4 BLACK STEPS, BOSE SPEAKERS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Chrome Accents
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Touch Screen
EZ-lift tailgate
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing>
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500