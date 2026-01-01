Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>--CREW CAB--CLEAN CARFAX--Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE--5.3L 4X4--BOSE PREMIUM SOUND--</strong></p><p> </p><p>Just in on dealer trade is this very clean and done up Chevy Silverado 1500 LT  with Z71 pack. Powered by the desirable 5.3L v8. Has 4x4 and tow package!</p><p>Equipped with power seats, heated seats, back up camera, alloy wheels Bose premium sound system and fitted with a bed liner.</p><p>very clean inside and out, no accidents and comes certified included in price!<br><br></p><p>Book in a road test today! Need financing? Terms up to 72 months available offering low and affordable payments!</p><p> </p><p>Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

166,445 KM

Details Description Features

$25,477

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CREW CAB LT W/Z71 PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
13486235

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CREW CAB LT W/Z71 PACKAGE

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1768672823
  2. 1768672857529
  3. 1768672823
  4. 1768672858066
  5. 1768672823
  6. 1768672858545
  7. 1768672823
  8. 1768672859025
  9. 1768672823
  10. 1768672859455
  11. 1768672823
  12. 1768672859905
  13. 1768672823
  14. 1768672860354
  15. 1768672823
  16. 1768672860780
  17. 1768672823
  18. 1768672861197
  19. 1768672824
  20. 1768672861632
  21. 1768672824
  22. 1768672862094
  23. 1768672824
  24. 1768672862547
  25. 1768672824
  26. 1768672862978
  27. 1768672824
  28. 1768672863435
  29. 1768672824
  30. 1768672863845
  31. 1768672824
  32. 1768672864286
  33. 1768672824
  34. 1768672864682
  35. 1768672824
  36. 1768672865113
  37. 1768672824
Contact Seller

$25,477

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,445KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC2JG569576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,445 KM

Vehicle Description

--CREW CAB--CLEAN CARFAX--Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE--5.3L 4X4--BOSE PREMIUM SOUND--

 

Just in on dealer trade is this very clean and done up Chevy Silverado 1500 LT  with Z71 pack. Powered by the desirable 5.3L v8. Has 4x4 and tow package!

Equipped with power seats, heated seats, back up camera, alloy wheels Bose premium sound system and fitted with a bed liner.

very clean inside and out, no accidents and comes certified included in price!

Book in a road test today! Need financing? Terms up to 72 months available offering low and affordable payments!

 

Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 119,924 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L 187,655 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 63,007 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,477

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500