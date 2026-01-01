$25,477+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
CREW CAB LT W/Z71 PACKAGE
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
$25,477
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,445 KM
Vehicle Description
--CREW CAB--CLEAN CARFAX--Z71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE--5.3L 4X4--BOSE PREMIUM SOUND--
Just in on dealer trade is this very clean and done up Chevy Silverado 1500 LT with Z71 pack. Powered by the desirable 5.3L v8. Has 4x4 and tow package!
Equipped with power seats, heated seats, back up camera, alloy wheels Bose premium sound system and fitted with a bed liner.
very clean inside and out, no accidents and comes certified included in price!
Book in a road test today! Need financing? Terms up to 72 months available offering low and affordable payments!
Damaged credit? WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
613-680-4171