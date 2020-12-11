Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

75,777 KM

Details Description

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Club

613-829-0606

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CREW CAB - 4X4 - 5.3L V8 - CUSTOM!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

CREW CAB - 4X4 - 5.3L V8 - CUSTOM!

Location

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

  1. 6331526
  2. 6331526
Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,777KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6331526
  • Stock #: inc1
  • VIN: 3GCUKPECXJG625039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # inc1
  • Mileage 75,777 KM

Vehicle Description

SILVERADO 1500 CUSTOM CREW CAB - 4X4 - 5.3L V8 - 20 INCH CHROME WHEELS - RUNNING BOARDS - TRAILER HITCH! Call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. Ex Daily Rental

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Club

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 42,912 KM
$33,499 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 112,638 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 41,360 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Club

The Car Club

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

Call Dealer

613-829-XXXX

(click to show)

613-829-0606

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory